Appeal Court Upholds Reinstatement Of Deposed Emir Jokolo

The Court of Appeal in Sokoto State has reaffirmed its stance on the dethronement of Alhaji Al-Mustapha Haruna Jokolo, the former Emir of Gwandu, saying he was not given a fair hearing by the Kebbi State Government.

This marks the second time the state government has lost an appeal against the lower court’s judgment, which held the same position.

According to Justice Ebiowei Tobi, the appellate court unanimously agreed that the appeal lacked merit, citing non-compliance with the Chief’s appointment and the Deposition Law of Kebbi State.

Tobi dismissed the case and reaffirmed its earlier stance saying the suit lacked merit.

The lower court’s judgment, delivered by Justice Abbas, had previously concluded that Jokolo was not accorded a fair hearing.

Jokolo’s Counsel, Barrister Fascal Onyenobi Chika, welcomed the judgment, stating it was not surprising given their previous wins.

Chika stated that in 2014, Kebbi State High Court 6 ordered Jokolo’s immediate reinstatement, deeming his deposition illegal and unlawful.

Also, in April 2016, the Court of Appeal, led by Justice Tunde Awotoye, upheld the High Court’s decision, stating that the Governor’s actions contravened Sections 6 and 7 of the Chief Appointment and Deposition Law.

According to him, on December 9, 2021, the Supreme Court delayed the hearing by two years, opting to handle all related matters together.

The Kebbi State Government and Jokolo’s successor have appealed to the Supreme Court, seeking a final decision on the matter.

