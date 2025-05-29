New Telegraph

May 29, 2025
Appeal Court Upholds Monday Okpebholo As Edo Gov

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Thursday upheld the election of the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo for being validly conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

New Telegraph reports that the Appellate Court also held that Okpebholo was properly returned and declared as the winner of the September 24, 2024, gubernatorial election.

Justice Mohammed Danjuma who delivered judgment in the appeal brought before the court by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and it’s governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo held that appeal was devoid of merit and subsequently dismissed it in its entirety.

Justice Danjuma said that both PDP and Ighodalo failed to establish miscarriage of justice in the judgment of the Edo State Election Petition Tribunal which had earlier dismissed the petition of the two appellants.

The court of appeal judgment is a unanimous decision of the 3-man panel of Justices of the court.

