Appeal Court To Hear Suit Seeking To Stop Tinubu’s Inauguration Today

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division this morning fixed 3 pm today for hearing of an appeal seeking prohibition of the inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29.

The Court ordered that the suit marked CA/ABJ/CV/259/2023 seeking to prevent Tinubu from being inaugurated as Nigeria’s new President to take over the government on May 29, must be heard unfailingly by 3 pm today.

To clear coast hearing of the suit, the Appellate Court on May 18 heard a joinder motion by Tinubu and argued by Chief Wole Olanipekun SAN Chambers and in a brief ruling, granted Tinubu’s request and joined him as 4th respondent along with President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the matter.

Immediately after joining Tinubu in the suit on the ground that he has an interest that could be jeopardized, the Court thereafter ordered that Buhari, AGF, INEC and Tinubu as 1st to 4th respondents should file their Respondent Briefs and serve the Appellants by 10 am this morning.

The Appeal Court also issued an order that the Appellants should file their Reply Brief and serve the Respondents by 12 noon today and subsequently fixed the suit for hearing by 3 pm also today.

New Telegraph Correspondent sighted the hearing notice to that effect on the notice board of the Court of Appeal.

The suit was instituted by a Presidential candidate in the 2019 Presidential election and constitutional lawyer, Chief Ambrose Owuru and his political party, Hope Democratic Party (HDP).

Owuru is praying for the Court of Appeal to prohibit President Muhammadu Buhari, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from inaugurating the 2023 President-elect on May 29.

The Appellant who participated in the 2019 presidential poll on the platform of Hope Democratic Party (HDP) wants Buhari, AGF and INEC stopped from taking any further steps on the 2023 presidential election that produced Tinubu as the winner.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had on January 30, 2023, dismissed Owuru’s suit.

Not satisfied, he approached the Court of Appeal seeking to set aside the judgement.