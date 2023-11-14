Appeal Court To Deliver Judgment In Rhodes-Vivour, Jandor’s Appeals Wednesday

The Lagos division of the Court of Appeal will on Wednesday, pass judgment on the appeal instituted by the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and that of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran, questioning the re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

In a notice released to parties, it was stated that the said judgment would be delivered at 3 pm.

It would be recalled that on November 7, the Court of Appeal, presided over by Justice Yargata Nimpar, reserved judgment in the two appeals after entertaining arguments from the parties.

Other Justices of the panel are Justices Samuel Bola and Paul Bassi.

Specifically, the Election Petitions Tribunal on September 25, in a unanimous judgment dismissed the two petitions and upheld the re-election of Governor Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

During the hearing of the two appeals on November 7, the lead counsel for Rhodes-Vivour, Olagbade Benson, urged the court to allow the appeal, grant the reliefs sought and set aside the decision of the Tribunal delivered on September 25.

Benson had also prayed the court to interpret Section 182 (1) (a) of the Constitution and its implication to the qualification of the 2nd and 3rd respondents.

Rhodes-Vivour, on October 7, filed his notice of appeal containing 21 grounds of appeal, challenging the decision of the State Governorship Tribunal, which upheld the return of Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Among others, Rhodes-Vivour’s appeal had contended that the Tribunal erred in law when it relied on the Court of Appeal’s decision in the petition of Mr Peter Gregory Obi & Anor. Vs. INEC & Ors. to strike out the evidence of all his subpoenaed witnesses.

Responding to Rhodes-Vivour’s appeal, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), the lawyer for Governor Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Hamzat, prayed to the Appeal Court panel to dismiss the appeal.

The SAN argued that the dual citizenship argued by the appellant was never presented before the Tribunal.

Chief Olanipekun said, “They are now presenting a case of dual citizenship, they believe that this is a trial court. The Tribunal found out that the purported oath of allegiance to a foreign country was not before it, so, it ruled it out. We urge your Lordship to dismiss this appeal.”

In the appeal filed by the PDP & its governorship candidate, Azeez Olajide (Jandor), he initiated 34 grounds of appeal against the judgment of the Tribunal which declared Governor Sanwo-Olu as the winner of the election.

Jandor, in his grounds of appeal, posited that “Contrary to the misleading conclusion of the Tribunal, the issue of disqualification of the winner of an election, is both a pre-and post-election dispute, and it was highly erroneous of the Tribunal to treat it as merely a pre-election issue.”

Jandor alongside his party, equally faulted the Tribunal for striking out the LP and its candidate from his petition, especially as he had made several allegations of infractions against Rhodes-Vivour.

He noted that the law acknowledges that everyone against whom an allegation is made, must be made a party in such an action.

Jandor maintained that he deserved to raise issues in the tertiary qualifications of Governor Sanwo-Olu which were built on false A Level WAEC Certificates as demonstrated in some of the exhibits he placed before the court.

He, therefore, wants the court to hold that the Tribunal had no jurisdiction to hold that the different names in the different certificates presented by Sanwo-Olu belong to the same person.

In responding, Bode Olanipekun (SAN), counsel for Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat, submitted that the reliefs sought by the appellants are such that they must succeed based on their petition and not on the weakness of the respondent’s defence.

The SAN argued that the appellants did not prove anything before the lower tribunal and no burden shifted to the respondents to disprove any fact.

He said, “In the instant case, the petitioner tendered the alleged false A Level WAEC Certificates from the bar, and could not produce before the court the Original document from which the exhibit was counterfeit.

“It is trite law that where oral evidence and documentary evidence tendered by a party in proof of a fact says different, that party cannot be said to have led credible and cogent evidence in proof of that fact.”

Olanipekun (SAN) prayed the court to dismiss the appeal.