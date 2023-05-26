Appeal Court Throws Out Suit Seeking To Stop Tinubu’s Inauguration

The Court of Appeal Abuja yesterday threw out a suit filed by a former presidential candidate Ambrose Albert Owuru seeking to stop Bola Tinubu’s inauguration on Monday. The court consequently slammed a fine of N40 million on the appellant for filing a frivolous application. The court ordered him to pay N10m each to President Muhammadu Buhari; the Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami; the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Tinubu.

Justice Jamil Tukur, who read the lead judgment of the three-man panel of the court, held that Owuru grossly abused court process by filing a frivolous, vexatious and irritating suit to provoke the respondents. The court held that the petitioner’s grievances against the 2019 presidential election were not only strange but uncalled for because the grievances had been dismissed by the Supreme Court for want of merit.

Justice Tukur said Owuru’s decision to resuscitate the case that died since 2019 at the Supreme Court was aimed at making the lower courts go on a collision course with the supremacy of the Apex Court.