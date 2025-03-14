A’Court Stops Reinstatement Of Sanusi As Emir Of Kano

Share

Amid the ongoing Kano Emirate tussile, the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Friday stopped the reinstatement of Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

Delivering the ruling, the three-member panel of justices led by Justice Okon Abang unanimously halted the implementation of the January 10 judgment, which vacated the nullification of Sanusi II’s appointment by a Kano State High Court, which was done without jurisdiction.

The judgment delivered by Justice Gabriel Kolawole held that the nullification of Sanusi II’s appointment was done without the required jurisdiction and ordered the transfer of the suit to the Kano State High Court.

However, ruling on the fresh applications with numbers CA/KN/27M/2025 and CA/KN/28M/2025, the appellate court agreed that the applications seeking to halt the enforcement of the earlier judgment pending the appeal before the Supreme Court were competent and meritorious.

Recall on January 10, Justice Kolawole, in vacating the order against Sanusi II’s appointment, held that the matter, being a chieftaincy dispute, ought to have been determined by the high court of Kano State rather than the Federal High Court, which he described as a grave error.

The Federal High Court in Kano, presided by Justice Abubakar Liman, had on June 20, 2024, nullified the Kano State Government’s Kano Emirates Council (Repeal) Law 2024, which reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir.

In the fundamental rights enforcement suit by Aminu Baba-Dan’Agundi, the presiding judge further directed parties, including the Kano State House of Assembly, to maintain the status quo during the reign of Emir Ado Bayero.

However, the appellate court in its ruling, cited Section 251 of the Nigerian Constitution and Section 22(2) of the Federal High Court Act to hold that the matter was a chieftaincy and state legislative dispute and not a fundamental rights matter, and such ought to have been taken before the Kano State High Court or the FCT High Court.

