Appeal Court Stops FG’s Bid to Retry Orji Kalu

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, yesterday struck out the appeal filed by the Federal Government to begin a retrial of former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, over the N7.1 billion fraud and money laundering charges against him. In a judgment delivered by Justice Joseph Oyewole, the three-member panel of justices ruled that the government’s record of appeal transmitted before them was incompetent and unreliable. Justice Oyewole said the record of appeal was not compiled, signed and certified by any person known to law.

According to the court, the name of the person who com- piled, signed and certified the record was not reflected as required by law. The Federal High Court on December 5, 2019, delivered a judgement against the representative of Abia North in the Senate. The judgment was, however, voided and set aside by the Supreme Court because Justice Mohammed Idris, who delivered it, was already a Justice of the Court of Appeal having been elevated.

The apex court judgment delivered by Justice Ejembi Ekwo held that Justice Idris could operate as a Federal High Judge and Justice of the Court of Appeal at the same. He subsequently ordered the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to give the trial to another Judge for a fresh trial. However, Kalu went back to the Federal High Court and obtained an order prohibiting the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from initiating a fresh prosecution.

Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo, who issued the prohibition order against EFCC, said Kalu was not expressly stated in the judgment of the Supreme Court. The government’s appeal against the decision of the high court was dismissed for the failure to produce proper records of the proceedings of the high court.