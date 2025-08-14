Appeal Court Sets Up Petitions Tribunal For Anambra By-Elections

The Court of Appeal has constituted an Election Petitions Tribunal for the National and State House of Assembly by-elections in Anambra State. Mr Ibrahim Usman, the Secretary of the election tribunal in Anambra State announced this in a Statement in Awka yesterday.

Usman said the tribunal would hear and determine petitions which may arise from the conduct of Senatorial and House of Assembly byelections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is conducting by-elections for Anambra South Senatorial District and Onitsha 1 State Constituency on August 16.

The respective seats became vacant following the deaths of Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah in July 2024 and Mr Justice Azuka who was kidnapped and later found dead in February.

