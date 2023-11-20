Appeal Court sacks PDP’s Mutfwang as Plateau Gov

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, yesterday, nullified the election of Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State. The court in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel of justices, held that Mutfwang was not validly nominated and sponsored by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to participate in the gubernatorial election held on March 18.

The court further held that all the votes that were credited to him and the PDP after the election amounted to wasted votes.

The appellate court panel, led by Justice Elfrieda Williams-Dawodu, consequently ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to withdraw the Certificate of Return earlier issued to Mutfwang of the PDP as winner of the governorship poll.

It further ordered that the candidate that got the second majority lawful votes at the election should be sworn in as governor of the state.

The judgment followed an appeal that filed against governor Muftwang’s election by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the state, Nentawe Goshwe.

INEC had declared that Mutfwang of the PDP won the gubernatorial contest with a total of 525,299 votes ahead of the APC candidate, Goshwe, who polled 481,370 votes.

Dissatisfied with the outcome of the election, Goshwe, went before the Plateau State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal to challenge it.

He, among other things, contended that the PDP lacked a political structure in the states and was, therefore, incapable of validly nominating or sponsoring any candidate for the governorship poll.

Besides, he argued that the election of Mutfwang was not conducted in compliance with the Electoral Act, insisting that he did not win the majority of lawful votes cast during the election.

Delivering judgment, the three-member panel of the tribunal headed by Justice R. Irele-Ifijeh, in a unanimous decision, dismissed Goshwe’s petition as lacking in merit.

Not satisfied with the judgment of the tribunal, Goshwe approached the appellate court, arguing that the PDP candidate, Governor Muftwang, lacked the platform and legal qualification to contest the election.

He further alleged that the election was marred by over-voting and non-compliance with key provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act.

While adopting his final brief of argument, Goshwe, through his team of lawyers led by Prof. Fakunle Olagoke (SAN), told the court that Mutfwang was not qualified to contest the election by virtue of a lack of valid sponsorship by a political party, contrary to section 177 (C) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

However, the governor, through his counsel, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), urged the court to dismiss the appeal and uphold the earlier verdict of the tribunal.

Agabi argued that the issue of nomination and sponsorship of a candidate for an election was purely an internal affair of a political party, which no court had the jurisdiction to wade into.

More so, he contended that the appellant lacked the locus standi to query a nomination and sponsorship of the candidate of another political party.

Likewise, the counsel for the PDP, Emeka Etiaba (SAN), urged the court to strike out grounds 1 and 8 of the appellant’s grounds of appeal, saying they lacked competence.

Etiaba argued that Mutfwang emerged as gubernatorial flag-bearer of the PDP, through a validly conducted primary election he said was duly monitored by INEC.

Delivering its judgment in the matter yesterday, the appellate court upheld the appeal and nullified the election of Governor Mutfwang.