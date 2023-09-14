New Telegraph

September 14, 2023
Appeal Court Sacks Elumelu As House Of Reps Member

The Court of Appeal, Abuja division on Thursday set aside the July 24 judgment by the National and State Houses of Assembly Election Tribunal in Asaba, declaring Ndudi Elumelu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the last election for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State.

In two separate judgments, the court declared Ngozi Okolie of the Labour Party (LP) as the winner of the election.

The court however faulted the tribunal for voiding Okolie’s election and proceeded to dismiss the petition filed by Elumelu before the trial tribunal on which the voided judgment was given.

Details later…

