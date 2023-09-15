Appeal Court Sacks Elumelu, Affirms Okolie’s Victory as Reps Member

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, yesterday set aside the July 24 judgment by the National and State Houses of Assembly Election Tribunal in Asaba, declaring Ndudi Elumelu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the last election for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State.

In two separate rulings, the court declared Ngozi Okolie of the Labour Party (LP) as winner of the election. The court, however, faulted the tribunal for voiding Okolie’s election and proceeded to dismiss the petition filed by Elumelu before the trial tribunal and on which the voided judgment was given.

The Court of Appeal agreed with counsel to the Labour Party, Mahmud Magaji (SAN), that contrary to the finding of the tribunal, Okolie was duly nominated and sponsored by his party and that he resigned his appointment as a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Delta State Government as required by the Constitution.

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Delta State had, in July this year, sacked Ngozi Okolie, a member of the House of Representatives. The lawmaker, who represents the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency on the platform of the Labour Party, was sacked by the panel sitting in Asaba, the state capital.

Okolie defeated the former Minority Leader of the House, Ndudi Elumelu, during the February 25 National Assembly elections. He scored 53,879 votes against 33,466 secured by Elumelu of the PDP. However, Elumelu, in a petition filed before the panel with case number EPT/ DL/HR/06/2023, argued that Okolie’s nomination was not in tune with the relevant laws on the election.

He had claimed that the LP did not duly sponsor Okolie because, at the time of the primary election that produced him as the candidate, he (Okolie) was not a member of the party.