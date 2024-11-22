Appeal Court reserves Judgment in Rivers Allocation Case

Share

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, yesterday reserved judgment in a suit filed by Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara challenging the ruling that stopped the Central Bank of Nigeria from releasing monthly allocations to Rivers State.

At the hearing yesterday, the three-man special panel reserved judgment in the case following the adoption of the parties’ submissions.

Fubara, in his appeal, urged the Justice Hamma Barka-led panel to overturn the lower court’s judgment, arguing for the vacating of the order barring state allocations.

Justice Barka announced that judgment would be reserved and communicated at a later date to the parties involved.

Justice Joyce AbdulMalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja had on October 30 ruled that the presentation of the 2024 budget by Governor Fubara before a four-member Rivers House of Assembly constituted a violation of the constitutional provisions.

Fubara had approached the Court of Appeal to overturn the Federal High Court ruling.

The Amaewhule-led Rivers Assembly had argued that the state government under the leadership of Fubara had not complied with the order of a Federal High Court directing it to re-present the 2024 Appropriation Bill to the lawmakers.

But the governor had argued that Ameawhule and the other lawmakers in his camp had lost their seats as Assembly members following their defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He has also said that the 2024 budget had been passed and currently being implemented, hence no need to submit another budget to the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Fubara, who had a team of lawyers led by Yusuf Ali, SAN, asked a three-member panel of the Court of Appeal, headed by Justice Hamma Barka, to annul the High Court order.

Apart from Fubara, other appellants in the suit are Rivers State government, the Accountant-General of Rivers State, and Zenith Bank Plc.

The governor had argued that the court order restraining the CBN and the Federal Government from sending the state’s monthly allocation was done in bad faith.

