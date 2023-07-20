Appeal Court Refutes Report Of Justice Ugo’s Resignation From Presidential Tribunal

The Court of Appeal has refuted a trending report of the resignation of a member of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), Justice Justice Moses Ugo describing it as false and misleading.

Chief Registrar of the Court, Umar Bangari while dismissing the report in Abuja on Thursday appealed to the general public to ignore the fake news in its entirety.

The news of the purported resignation of Justice Ugo from the Bench, citing demands “to kneecap democracy”, broke earlier today on the internet.

The online report stated that Justice Ugo resigned from the bench, citing demands from the executive branch that he believes would destroy the country’s democracy.

In a statement, as reported by the online platform, Justice Ugo said that siding with the government on the petitions challenging the election of Bola Ahmed Tinubu would be the “death of Nigeria’s democracy” and that he could not in good conscience remain silent.

According to Justice Ugo’s purported statement, he was asked to “cripple the independence of the judiciary” by ruling in favour of a certain political candidate, whom he did not name but is widely believed to be Bola Tinubu.

In addition to this, he was asked to suppress evidence and dismiss cases that could have an impact on the election.

But, the Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, said that there was no iota of truth in the news.

The Chief Registrar explained that Justice Ugo is still on the panel of Justices of the Court handling the petitions by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Labour Party (LP) and the People’s Democratic Party (PD.

Bangari while faulting the report said that neither his office nor the Information department of the Court was contacted before dishing out what he called a false report.