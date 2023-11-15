Appeal Court: People’s Can Celebrate, Express Sadness In Their Homes – Kano CP

The Kano State Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Usaini Gumel, has said that after the outcomes of the forthcoming governorship Appeal Court Judgement, the citizens of the state, have every right to express their celebrations or sadness, but that should be done in individual homes.

“What we are avoiding is a situation where some people’s in the names of celebration or expressing sadnesses over the outcomes of the Appeal Court judgment would truncate peace enjoyed in the state”.

The Police Commissioner in an interview said engaging in mass actions, suggesting preparation for violent processions, protests, or celebrations that may trigger reactions should be avoided.

He added that unguarded statements from politicians likely to increase unnecessary tension or undermine the security arrangements and the sanctity of the judicial system should also be avoided.

The Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Usaini Gumel, said he is in liaison with other heads of security agencies working in the State and has deployed adequate personnel and equipment to identified strategic locations in the State to ensure the security of lives and properties and to forestall any attempt to cause disturbance or breakdown of law and order.

“While the Police and Security Agencies in the State are assuring the good people of the State of adequate security before, during, and after the declaration of the appeal judgment, residents of Kano State are also expected to play their part in avoiding being involved in the breakdown of law and order,” the statement added.

CP Gumel further reiterates the Police Command in conjunction with other security agencies in the State will not give room for any unscrupulous person(s) trying to jeopardize the security arrangements and as such residents are encouraged to go about their daily activities.