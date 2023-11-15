Appeal Court: Lagos PDP To Review Judgement, Take Appropriate Action

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has said it will not relent in its efforts to take all necessary measures to promote democracy in the state.

The party in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, said the party is in the process of reviewing the judgment of the Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos, which dismissed the main issues raised by its governorship candidate, Dr AbdulAzeez Olajide Adediran on the judgment given by the Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

It will be recalled that the tribunal dismissed the petition against Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu regarding the 2023 election on September 25, while the Court of Appeal gave its judgment on Wednesday, November 15, and dismissed issues raised by the party against the judgment of the tribunal.

The party said: “While we refrain from providing a detailed analysis of the judgment at this juncture, we urge our dedicated supporters to maintain composure and abstain from any activities that may disrupt the harmony and order of our society.

“As a party, we are committed to undertaking a meticulous review of the judgment upon receipt of the Certified True Copy, and subsequently, we will issue precise directives to our legal team.

“There is no doubt that the tenets of democracy are at the core of our party’s values, and we remain dedicated to fostering an inclusive society that serves the interests of all its citizens.

“We firmly believe that the appropriate avenue for addressing our concerns is through the legal process, and we are unwavering in our resolve to pursue our case until it reaches a just and lawful resolution.

“We retain utmost confidence in the people of Lagos State, who rightfully deserve the very best. Our party is steadfast in its dedication to serving the populace to the fullest extent should the opportunity arise.”