APPEAL COURT JUDGEMENTS: Politicians subverting system, need to put their acts together –Yakassai

Elder statesman and former Presidential Liaison Officer, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, has dismissed calls by some Nigerians, especially the opposition about the alleged plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to turn Nigeria into a one party state. Instead, he calls on politicians to put their acts together as the quest to win election at all cost by some of them has left the courts with no option than to do their job. He told Correspondent BABA NEGEDU in Kaduna that opposition lawmakers in the National Assembly can initiate laws that provide stiffer punishment for electoral fraud. Excerpts:

Many Nigerians of recent have been complaining about the impact of the judiciary on elections, with the courts deciding the outcome of elections in states instead of the people at the polls…

Let me say that the notion is wrong. That is not true at all. All over the world after elections, one or more of the contestants might feel aggrieved. It is only the courts or tribunal that has the power to review and look into the complains made by any of the parties, whether it is genuine, credible or not, and their decisions will be binding on the two parties. This is what happens everywhere in the world.

Like some Nigerians, are you not worried about the volume of these decisions and the controversy that they have generated recently?

No, not at all, this is not a correct assertion, what is the actual number of cases so far that has been decided by the courts compared to the number of cases decided by the people at the polls and not by the courts, it is not comparable and moreover in some of these cases you have no alternative, because two people are contesting a position, one is not satisfied and the law provides that he should go to court. When that happens you cannot blame the court for doing its job as required by the constitution and the court must rule one way or the other.

Some of the issues that led to the situation we are in Nigeria today is the way political parties and politicians conduct their affairs before, during and after elections, and even INEC had complained about the number of litigations they had to face in court, what can be done about this?

Yes, it is the political parties that ought to make sure that whatever they are doing before the elections, during the elections and after the elections is within the provisions of the law. If they are able to do that there will not be many complaints left, right and centre after the elections. You don’t get to hear this in other countries like America, Britain, Germany because the people there make sure that everybody plays their role according to the rule an law. We are learning, also there are people who are really bent on winning elections by all means. When people realise that it is only by doing the right thing that they will succeed, they will abandon their “Magu Magu” and begin to do the right thing. Eventually these kinds of complaints will disappear.

Can INEC as the electoral management body based on the electoral act and the constitution do anything to stop or minimise these situations?

The issue is that most of the people who are complaining are the parties that have not succeeded. So some of the complains are normal, but as long as we are going in the right direction and the activities are within the confines of the law, the situation as we see it today will continue to diminish and on the long run causes of such situations will be curtailed or reduced to the barest minimum, that is what happens in other countries.

Then what is your take on the cries by the opposition that the ruling party, APC, wants to turn Nigeria into a one party state?

That is not true, what is the number of states controlled by the ruling party compared to the number of states controlled by the opposition. If you also put the number of seats won by the ruling party and the opposition and their previous performance that is the number of votes even in state elections, National assembly, it is almost the same with the number of v o t e s i n the just concluded governorship elections.

I am talking about the votes won by the parties during the presidential elections and this last election. If you look at it critically where they won during the presidential elections, they also won during the governorship elections. You don’t get a serious margin change, if you check from one place to the other, it is almost like that.

But in Kogi State, in places where during the presidential elections, especially in Kogi Central, where the ruling APC got normal votes like other parties, there was like a 80 -90 percent posting during the last governorship elections, what do you think is responsible for that?

You can see that these are the reasons why the courts are there, the tribunals are there, if they can go to the courts and prove their case, the court will do the right thing. This is not an isolated case, these things happen all over, the difference is that in Nigeria we like to complain, people complain, the parties complain. Here people don’t go to the elections considering the fact that they could win or lose the election, everybody wants to win, they are hell-bent on winning and when they don’t win there will be trouble. They will begin to accuse one party or other organisations of being responsible for one thing or the other.

Just like you rightly said politicians do whatever it takes to win elections, but don’t you think that they are being emboldened because there is no punishment for wrongdoing?

The issue is this, where people subvert the rules and in the end the court rules against them, that is a punishment. Next time they will try not to do that again. We are in the process of learning.

Don’t you think that punishments like fines, imprisonment will serve the situation better…

The whole thing depends on the law of the land and what is governing the election, if there is a provision for that, why not, the court is guided by the law, by the institution, and by the electoral act. They cannot do anything outside of what the law provides. The ruling party, the members of the opposition are in the legislature, and those that want such stiffer punishment can make the move, if they can get the necessary support, what they want can be included in the law.