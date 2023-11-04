Appeal Court Declares Rep Ogah Winner, As Labour Minister Onyejeocha Loses

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos has upturned the verdict of the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal in Umuahia, which dismissed the election of the member representing Isuikwuato Umunneochi Federal Constituency in Abia State, Hon Amobi Ogah.

The Tribunal had in September nullified Ogah’s election and declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and current Minister of State for Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha as the winner of the election for alleged non-compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act.

Ogah had urged his supporters to be law abiding as he sought redress in court. On Friday, the Court of Appeal in Lagos overturned the decision.