Appeal Court Confirm Apapa As LP National Chairman, Dismisses Abure

On Thursday, an Appeal Court sitting in Owerri, Imo State declared Lamidi Apapa as the Labour Party’s (LP) National Chairman, after Julius Abure was dismissed.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was also mandated by the court to recognise and publish all of the names of governorship candidates in the states of Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi that had been developed by the Apapa-led National Working Committee (NWC) right away.

Additionally, the Imo State senator, Athan Achonu and other members of the Abure-led LP faction’s governorship bids were rejected by the court.

Apapa claimed in April that his suspension from the party was erroneous and that he was still the ‘legal acting chairman.’

New Telegraph recalls on August 14 that Abure had been confirmed as the National Chairman of the party by a Court of Appeal sitting in Benin City, the capital of Edo State. Obiora Ifoh, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, revealed this in a statement.

Prior to this, on May 26, it was also reported that an Edo-based State High Court had denied the notice of suspension that some party members at the ward level had issued against Abure. Justice Emmanuel Aihamoje, the judge, dismissed the case for lack of merit.