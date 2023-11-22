Appeal Court Certified Judgment Confirms Abba Yusuf As Duly Elected Governor

A certified copy of the Appeal Court Judgement on the Kano State Governorship election has affirmed the victory of Governor Abba Yusuf as the duly elected Governor of Kano State.

In the fresh revelation as indicated in the written judgement, the Court of Appeal, set aside the judgement of the Kano election petition tribunal for lacking in merit.

The evidence contained on page 67 of the copy of the Appeal court judgement released on Tuesday and signed by Registrar Jameel Ibrahim Umar, the appellate court upheld the victory of Abba Kabiru Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP as duly elected Governor of Kano.

The three-member panel of the appeal court, on Friday 17th November 2023 dismissed the appeal filed by Governor Yusuf on the basis of his membership status.

The appellate court subsequently affirmed Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress APC as the winner of the March 25th, 2023 Governorship poll in Kano.

Addressing journalists Tuesday evening, Kano state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Dederi said page 67 of the certified copy of the judgement clearly indicated that the tribunal’s ruling that sacked Governor Yusuf was set aside.

Barrister Dederi insisted that contrary to what the Judges read to the public in the courtroom on the 17th of November, the written evidence has vindicated Yusuf as the legitimate Governor of Kano state.