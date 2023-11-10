Appeal Court Affirms Victory Of Enugu Governor, Mbah

…Throws out LP candidate’s petition

The Lagos division of the Court of Appeal presided over by Justice Tijani Yusuf Hassan, has affirmed the election of the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, in the March 18 governorship election.

The Appeal Court equally dismissed the appeal initiated by the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, as lacking in merit, even as it upheld the judgment of the Enugu Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal delivered in September.

According to the three-member panel of the Appellate Court, the appellant failed to prove that Mbah forged his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate and was not qualified to contest the election.

It would be recalled that a Federal High Court, Abuja, had last Monday awarded a sum to the tune of N5 million in damages against the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for claiming that its discharge certificate held by Mbah was fake.

The lower court, presided over by Justice Nyang Ekwo declared that the NYSC and its Director General (DG) were guilty of misrepresentation of material facts.