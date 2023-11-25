Appeal Court Affirms Election Of 5 Governors

Tony Anichebe The Lagos and Abuja divisions of the Court of Appeal, yesterday, affirmed the elections of Governors Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Nasir Idris of Kebbi State, Uba Sani of Kaduna State, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom as winners of the March 18 governorship poll. In the case of Delta, the Court of Appeal, presided over by Justice C.H. Ahuchaogu, dismissed the appeal initiated by the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, on the reason that his appeal lacked merit.

The Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, Asaba, had on September 29, affirmed Oborevwori as the winner of the March 18, governorship election. But Omo-Agege instituted an appeal at the Appellate Court, questioning the decision of the election petition tribunal. Handing down its judgment, the Court of Appeal upheld the election of Oborevwori and dismissed Omo-Agege’s appeal as lacking in merit. The court also sustained the judgment of the lower tribunal. Also, in a separate decision, the Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal filed by the Labour Party (LP) and its governorship candidate, Ken Pela, challenging the lower tribunal judgment, which had upheld the election of Oborevwori.

In the case of Kebbi, the Abuja Division upheld the March 18 election of Nasir Idris as the lawfully elected Governor of Kebbi State. The Court dismissed the appeal brought before it by the Peoples Democratic Party and its Governorship candidate, General Aminu Bande for lacking in merit. In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Ndukwe Anyannwu, the Appellate Court resolved all the five issues in favour of the governor and against PDP. Justice Anyanwu held that the allegations of forgery of testimonial brought against the Deputy Governor of the State, Abubakar Umar Tafida was not established as required by law.

She also held that the issues of noncompliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act in the conduit of the election could not stand because the appellants failed to proof how the allegations substantially affected the election. Justice Anyanwu subsequently affirmed the judgment of the Kebbi State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal which had earlier dismissed the petition of PDP and affirmed the election of the governor. On the matter in Ogun governorship election, the Lagos division of the Court of Appeal affirmed the election of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the APC and threw out the appeal filed by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu.

In its lead judgment delivered by Justices J.S. Ikyegh and Muhammed Mustapha, the Court held that Adebutu’s appeal lacked merit, adding that it found no substance in the same and subsequently dismissed it. In confirming the judgment of the tribunal, the Appeal Court said it would not be awarding any cost. The Court of Appeal held that it is a petitioner who bears the responsibility to prove that an election was marred by corrupt practices, and that the appellants did not so prove. The Appellate Court equally posited that the appellants did not prove the allegation of certificate forgery against Governor Abiodun, just as it noted that the tribunal did not believe the evidence of certain witnesses because of their demeanours and because of the chorused nature of their testimony.

The Court of Appeal, which followed the principle that when a decision is ultimately correct, it is immaterial that some reasons may have been applied since the appellate courts concern themselves with the conclusions mainly, declared that it was the duty of the appellants to prove disenfranchisement by calling voters who could vote, but were disenfranchised, adding that in the petition rather, the appellants did not call any disenfranchised voter. Also, the Abuja division affirmed the election of Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel of Justices, dismissing an appeal by the PDP and its candidate, Mohammed Ashiru.

In its lead judgement that was delivered by Justice Obietonbara Daniel-Kalio, the court upheld the verdict of the Kaduna State Election Petition Tribunal, which validated Governor Sani’s election. It held that the tribunal was right in its majority decision when it declared the petition by the PDP and its candidate as abandoned. The tribunal noted that the law provided that such an application must be filed seven days after the close of pleadings by the parties, the court waved aside the argument of the Appellants that they acted “out of the abundance of caution.”

It further held that vigilance in prosecuting a matter could not be equated with jumping the gun, add- ing that one of the essential elements for the exercise of jurisdiction by a court “is that a case must be initiated by due process of the law.” Besides, the court maintained that statements on oath that were made by most of the witnesses who testified for the Appellants were invalid as they were not filed alongside the petition. It held that the failure to frontload statements of the witnesses within the 21-day prescribed for filing the petition rendered them legally incompetent.

More so, the appellate court held that most of the witnesses who testified for the petitioners gave hearsay evidence. The court also held that it was satisfied that the tribunal properly evaluated the evidence that was adduced before it by the parties and accorded probative value to them. It resolved all the five issues that were raised in the appeal, against the Appellants. “The appeal lacks merit and it is accordingly dismissed. Parties are to bear their respective costs,” the court held. Similarly, the Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos dismissed the appeals filed by Senator Bassey Albert Akpan and his party, Young Progressives Party; Akanimo Udofia of the APC and Senator John Akpanudoedehe of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP, challenging the election of Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno of the Peoples Democratic Party.

At separate judgements delivered on Friday in Lagos, the Appellate Court struck out the respective appeals by the three appellants, describing them as lacking in merits. The court ruled that the appellants missed the point by arguing that since they were not parties in the case, the judgement on the certificate matter was not binding on them. “The declaratory judgment of a competent court is a judgement in rem is binding on the whole world, and not only on those who were parties in the case,” the court roared. The Court faulted the abuse of judicial process by the Appellants in re-litigating a matter that was dispensed at the High Court, Appeal Court and Supreme Court in favour of the 2nd respondent Pastor Umo Eno Bassey.

Ruling further on the appeal by the YPP governorship candidate, the appellate court also faulted the inability of the appellants to summon witnesses who were at the elections as polling agents, to prove their case of elections irregularities. The court was of the opinion that Bassey Albert and his party only depended on documentary evidences amounting to hear- say, to allege irregularities, without making efforts to bring those who witnessed and took part in the elections at the polling units.

On the local government collation agents that the YPP candidate paraded before the court, the court held that “it is possible to say that the evidence given by Bassey Albert’s witnesses amounted to drama scripts meant to entertain the gallery and not serious statements that could influence the emergence of a Governor.” The appeal court also dismissed the preliminary objection by Bassey Albert’s counsel, Tunde Falola, and ruled that the briefs filed by the respondents did not violate the Appeal Court practice direction.