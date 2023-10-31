Appeal Court Affirms Akpoti-Uduaghan As Kogi Central Senator

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared the winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial District in the February 25 election.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja upheld the victory of Akpoti-Uduaghan in its ruling on Tuesday, October 31.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Abubakar Ohere’s appeal was denied by the three-member panel.

The court agreed with the submission of counsel for Akpoti-Uduagan, Joshua Usman (SAN), for being meritorious.

The appellate court also awarded the sum of N500,000 against Ohere, declaring Ohere’s victory to be void.

READ ALSO:

The three-member panel’s unanimous decision, issued by the Tribunal Chairman, Justice K. A. Orjiako, stated that Ohere’s results had been manipulated at nine voting places inside the Ajaokuta Local Government Area.

Orjiako went on to say that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s results in those areas were lowered by the Independent National Electoral Commission, and the results of three further polling units in the same LGA that were designated for her were left out.

After making the appropriate adjustments, the court ruled that she had received 54,074 votes, more than Ohere’s 51,291 votes.

However, Ohere was not satisfied and went to the Court of Appeal to try to reverse the decision.