APP Unveils Amadi, Ugochinyere, Ogbuagu-Backed Imo Interim Executives

The Action Peoples Party (APP) has formally announced its Interim State Executive Committee in Imo State, a move political observers describe as the most visible sign of a new opposition bloc backed by key figures such as Dr Chima Amadi, Hon. Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu (Ikenga Imo), Rt. Hon. Uche Ogbuagu, Hon.. Matthew Nwogu, and Rt. Hon. Ugonna Ozurigbo (OZB).

A statement signed by the party’s National Chairman, Uchenna Nnadi, and National Secretary, Abu Ibrahim Bossan, announced Hon. Ernest Njesi as Interim Chairman, Engr. Emeka Onwukwe as Secretary, and Hon. Emma Bukar as Organising Secretary.

The new team, the statement said, will “consolidate grassroots structures and strengthen mobilisation across the 27 LGAs of Imo State.”

The unveiling follows weeks of quiet consultations led by Dr Amadi, a frontline gubernatorial hopeful and founder of The Mazi Organisation (TMO), who recently adopted APP as his platform for the 2027 governorship race.

Sources confirmed that Amadi has built strategic alliances with lawmakers and power brokers across party lines, most notably Ikenga Imo, Ogbuagu, Nwogu, and Ozurigbo, among others, creating what insiders describe as “a coordinated reform front with real grassroots energy.”

Under the zoning formula, Orlu Zone produced the Chairman, Owerri Zone the Secretary, and Okigwe Zone the Organising Secretary, an arrangement seen as promoting inclusion and balance within the fast-growing party.

Supporters of the APP hailed the move as “a political rebirth for Imo”, while serving the ruling APC, notice to start parking out of Douglas House, seat of government.”

Analysts note that the alignment represents the most coordinated opposition force since 2019, blending Amadi’s populist base, Ikenga Imo’s national profile, Ogbuagu’s grassroots influence, and OZB’s organizational strength in Orlu.

In its official message, the APP national leadership congratulated the new officers and urged them to serve with “dedication, unity, and integrity,” stressing that the party’s rise would be built on inclusion and disciplined mobilization.

With this development, the APP, once viewed as a fringe platform, has become the centrepiece of a widening coalition seeking to redefine Imo’s political landscape ahead of 2027.