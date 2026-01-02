APP Holds Rally In Imo, Issues Quit Notice To APC

An event, which drew supporters of the party from across the state, marked the official entry of Dr Chima Amadi into the party and the launch of a scathing critique of the current administration in the state.

Addressing a charged crowd under the banner: ‘A New Dawn is Here’, Ama- di, who was introduced as “Mazi Gburugburu”, framed his move as a necessary break from what he termed a cycle of “deceit dressed as governance” in Imo State. “Today is not just a ceremony. Today is a declaration of intent. Today is a statement that enough is enough,” Dr. Amadi said.

“Imo State must rise again, and the vehicle for that rising is not one man, not one family, not one clique, but the people.” The speech indicted the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led state government, as Dr. Amadi catalogued failures in security, economy, and infrastructure He argued that Imo has become “the butt of jokes in Nigeria.”

“When a government cannot secure lives and property that government has failed in its first duty,” he stated, highlighting the pervasive fear of travel and business closures.

He lamented the “rampaging” poverty affecting hard-working citizens, the collapse of public roads, and a culture of “corruption and waste” where “the people are bleeding and a few are feasting.”

Positioning the APP as a clean, people-focused alternative to what he described as weakened and compromised opposition platforms, Dr. Amadi declared: “New can mean clean. New can mean focused. New can mean unbought. New can mean unafraid.”