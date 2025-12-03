APP: CBN Proposes 14 Working Days For Fraud Investigation

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has proposed that it should be mandatory for financial institutions in the country to conclude full investigation into reported incidents of Authorised Push Payment (APP) fraud within 14 working days.

The proposal is among several new measures contained in, “Draft guidelines for handling Authorised Push Payment (APP) fraud,” released by the apex bank yesterday.

According to the CBN, the draft guidelines are aimed at “address ing the rising incidence of APP fraud in the financial system for comments.”

The regulator said that banks, Other Financial Institutions (OFIs), public interest organisations and the general public should submit comments on the draft guidelines, which, when finalised, “would mandate financial institutions to institute preventive measures as well as modalities for mitigating and managing APP fraud,” to it, not later than three weeks from November 26th, 2025.

According to the CBN, the increased adoption of digital payments over the years has been accompanied by, “a surge in electronic fraud.” The apex bank disclosed that, “Among these fraudulent activities, Authorised Push Payment (APP) fraud has been a growing concern in the industry.”

It explained that: “Unlike traditional fraud where an account is compromised without the owner’s knowledge, a customer is manipulated, persuaded or misled to voluntarily make a payment to a third party’s account, who has either impersonated a legitimate entity/individual or wilfuly refused to fufil an obligation.

“This form of fraud, often executed through social engineering methods, exploits the customer’s trust and the finality of digital transactions, making it increasingly challenging to detect and prevent.”

In the draft guidelines, the CBN proposes that it should be mandatory for the boards of financial institutions to approve new fraud-risk policies and oversee all aspects of APP-fraud prevention, detection, escalation, investigation, and post-incident review.

The proposed rules also require financial institutions to maintain Early Warning Systems (EWS) capable of identifying high-risk transactions based on behavioural patterns, unusual inflows and outflows, repeated fraud complaints, previously flagged accounts, and marketintelligence indicators.

Banks and OFIs will also be required to establish dedicated fraud analytics units to document red-flag triggers, strengthen internal controls, and update detection frameworks regularly.

In multi-bank cases, the originating institution must begin investigation immediately and notify other institutions involved within 30 minutes of receiving the complaint. Under the new rules, “full investigation shall be concluded within fourteen working days , after which, a clear decision shall be communicated to the customer.”

Furthermore, where institutions do not reach a conclusion within the 14-day investigation period, the case will be transferred to the CBN’s Consumer Protection and Financial Inclusion Department, which will issue a binding decision.

The apex bank also said that it should be mandatory for any financial institution that fails to freeze fraudulent proceeds, or whose weak internal systems enable such funds to pass through, to bear the full financial liability.

The guidelines further mandate full transparency in communicating investigation outcomes to customers, including reasons for denial of reimbursement. Detailed records must also be maintained and submitted to the CBN every quarter, alongside evidence of financial literacy and fraud-awareness campaigns.