Apostle Suleman Reveals Why Pastor Chris Can’t Be His Friend

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has revealed the reason why he can never be a friend to Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

Apostle Sulieman made this known while speaking to the audience in a live-streamed church’s YouTube Chanel on the second day of the Holy Ghost Conference 2023.

During his sermon, Suleman shared his opinion about Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy.

He went further to explain that even though he respects him, he cannot be friends with the Pastor

He went on to provide some context for his opinion, with a recent conversation with Reverend John, who had just participated in a pastor’s classroom conference.

According to Apostle Suleman, Reverend John said over 103 million people had registered for the program online, and by the end of the meeting, over 110 million pastors had registered.

He however, questioned how Pastor Chris could hold such a large event and suggested that he was on a different level from him.

Although he did not have any animosity towards Pastor Chris, he felt that he was not in the same class as him and therefore could not be his friend.

He wrote, “Then I will now stand beside such a man and say, he is my friend? Never! Pastor Chris can’t be my friend. When you want to grow, stop equating yourself with those who have grown.

I am not in his class. He is in a different world. Are you trying to say that God can’t use little things to correct him? God knows who He sends little things to for correction”.