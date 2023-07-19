Apostle Suleman Meets IGP After Arrest Of Suspected Attacker

Following the arrest and detention of a suspect connected to his deadly attack on his convoy, the president of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman has met with the acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

It would be recalled that Apostle Suleman was ambushed by gunmen last year while traveling along the Benin-Auchi Road in Edo State.

Following the incident, six people, including three police officers, were killed at the spot of the deadly attack.

Last Thursday, Force spokesperson Muyiwa Adejobi in a statement made available to newsmen said that operatives of the Intelligence Rapid Team arrested one of the suspects, Yusuf Isah, 32, following an intensive investigation.

Days after the arrest, the apostle on Wednesday, July 19 shared on Twitter a photo of himself and the police boss, thanking Egbetokun for having him.

Suleman, however, said he would “say something when this whole mess is over.”

READ ALSO;

“For those they killed, I vowed not to rest until all the killers get served the meal they ordered.

“I have kept that promise and gone after them working with the police. Those waiting for me to brief them should wait till everything is rounded up,” he said.

Thanks for having me sir..

God bless the inspector general of the Nigerian police force..

I will say somethings when this whole mess is over. For those they killed,I vowed not to rest until all the killers get served the meal they ordered.. I have kept that promise and gone… pic.twitter.com/M0htz8yIYM — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) July 19, 2023