Apostle Suleiman Backs NDLEA’s Anti-Drug Abuse Campaign In Edo

The senior pastor and general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, has pledged the church’s full support to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the fight against drug abuse.

This commitment was made during a visit by the Edo State Commander of the NDLEA, Mr. Mitchell Ofoyeju, to the church’s headquarters, Restoration City, in Auchi.

The visit, which coincided with the ongoing 2025 International Women Conference themed ‘Let God Arise’, was part of the NDLEA’s advocacy efforts to engage religious institutions in its drug prevention campaign.

Commander Ofoyeju emphasised the importance of grassroots partnerships, particularly with faith-based organisations, in combating the widespread issue of drug abuse.

“We are here to seek collaboration with your esteemed ministry in addressing the drug problem,” Commander Ofoyeju stated. “The issue of drugs affects individuals, families, and society at large.

We recognise the power of spiritual leadership in disseminating information and advocating for a drug-free society. Your vital role as a moral compass in addressing social vices is highly appreciated.

The drug problem is real, and we wish to engage the enormous influence of your ministry in guiding individuals, especially the youth, towards making healthier choices.”

The NDLEA Commander also highlighted the strategic role of women in this campaign, particularly in their roles within the family and community. “Women are the backbone of families and communities, and their involvement in prevention initiatives can have a lasting impact.

“Empowering them with relevant knowledge and skills is crucial in the fight against drug abuse,” he added.

In response, Apostle Suleiman affirmed the ministry’s willingness to partner with the NDLEA, noting the urgent need to address drug-related challenges that continue to devastate homes and communities.

“As a church, it is our duty to stand against any form of societal vice that destroys lives. We are ready to partner with the NDLEA to spread the message of prevention and to encourage young people to make wise decisions,” Apostle Suleiman said.

Both parties agreed on the importance of a holistic approach that includes families, educational institutions, faith-based organisations, and community stakeholders.

Plans are already underway to launch joint awareness campaigns targeting youths and community members. The NDLEA is also committed to providing the necessary resources and professional support to ensure effective outreach and education through Omega Fire Ministries’ platforms.

Commander Ofoyeju concluded the visit by expressing gratitude to Apostle Suleiman for his openness and dedication to supporting the agency’s cause, marking a strengthened alliance between religious bodies and law enforcement in the battle against drug abuse in Nigeria.