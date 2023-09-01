Apostle Chibuzor Splashes Cash, Lands on OPM FC Players, Officials

The Omega Power Ministries’ General Overseer, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has rewarded the players and officials of OPM Football Club with unspecified amounts of money and plots of land located in Port Harcourt. This was in recognition of their victory in the Rivers State Super League. The cleric promised to reward the players after defeating Port Harcourt City FC 7-6 on penalties.

New Telegraph reports that the Apostle has fulfilled his promise. “After the OPM FC won the Rivers State Cup, Apostle Chibuzor promised them land and an undisclosed huge amount of money which was not mentioned for security reasons and today (Thurs- day) he fulfilled his promise as the players have become landlords in Port Harcourt.

The team participated in three different competitions and never lost in any and the Apostle is happy about it,” an official of the church said. Our correspondent also learnt that Apostle Chibuzor had released money for the players to process international passports.to enable them to travel to Europe for trials.

“And for their camping, Apostle Chibuzor just bought the hotel, a building directly opposite the OPM Free Hospital in Aluu, so all the players can camp there till they finally travel to Europe for trials. OPM FC is fully funded through tithes and offerings in OPM Church,” the official added.