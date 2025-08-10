Apostle Achudume Urges Congregation To Walk In God’s Grace

The Lead Pastor of Victory Life Bible Church International, Apostle Lawrence Achudume, has stressed the importance of God’s grace in people’s lives.

Speaking during the one-year remembrance service of his late wife, Reverend Fola Achudume, held at Victory Cathedral, Abeokuta, he also warned against the danger of envy.

Preaching on the theme “Limitless,” Achudume cautioned against envy and jealousy, which he believes can hinder progress and lead to strife and conflict. According to Apostle Achudume, envy and jealousy can manifest in various ways, including anger, bitterness, and resentment towards others who may be more successful or prosperous. “Envy and jealousy can breed discord, discouragement, and bitterness in people’s lives,” he said. “When individuals allow these emotions to consume them, they become embroiled in conflicts and struggles that can hinder their progress and development.”

The Lead Pastor of Victory Life Bible Church International noted that everything people have in life is a result of God’s grace, and each person is uniquely graced. He encouraged the congregation to recognize and appreciate the distinct grace bestowed upon each individual. “What God has graced one person with may differ from what God has graced another with,” he said, “therefore, it’s essential for people to stand in their lane and focus on the grace given to them.”

Apostle Achudume emphasized that God’s grace enables individuals to achieve their purpose and confirms their success. He urged the congregation to walk in confidence, carrying the shield of grace, and knowing that they are empowered to succeed, prosper, and overcome challenges. Quoting Romans 8:35-39, he reassured believers that nothing can separate them from God’s love.

The Lead Pastor of Victory Life Bible Church International also paid tribute to his late wife, describing her as an amiable and very gracious person who stood on her lane throughout her life. According to him, Reverend Fola Achudume was a woman of faith who focused on doing what God asked her to do without comparison or competition with others. Her life was a testament to the power of God’s grace, and her legacy continues to inspire many.

The service featured an empowerment program organized by Royal Ladies International, a non-governmental organization founded by Reverend Fola Achudume. The program, themed “Limitless,” provided support to widows and the elderly. Pastor Dolapo Adelakun preached at the program, urging women to strive for limitless development.

The vibrant praise and worship session led by gospel artist “Toluwani Sing” brought the main service to a close. Afterwards, the mausoleum where Reverend Fola was laid to rest was opened for public viewing, and the congregation paid their respects to the late pastor, celebrating her life and legacy.