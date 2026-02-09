Apomu Day: Adeleke Promises Major Road Project

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has promised to dualise the road from Ikire junction to Apomu and Ikoyi Local Government Area of the State.

Governor Adeleke, who made this promise when he graced the occasion of Apomu Day celebrations held at ADC Grammar School, Apomu, said the road project will improve economic growth.

The governor said his administration is committed to inclusive development across the state. He also emphasised that rural and semi-urban areas remain central in his government’s development agenda.

Senator Lere Oyewumi, Deputy Minority Leader at the Senate, representing Osun West Senatorial District, in his speech, said governance is about development.

He promised to support the development of Apomu as one of the towns in his Senatorial district.

Earlier, Dr Jide Babalola, President General of Apomu Descendants Union National and Diaspora, said this year’s Apomu Day is beyond celebration.

It is intentionally focused on development, sustainability and shared ownership. ” It is with this purpose that we are unveiling the N250 million Community Endowment Fund aimed at supporting our priority projects, which include completion of our ultra-modern Palace, Youth Empowerment and community infrastructures.

“In support of today’s launch, on behalf of the 131 elite members of ADU, we collectively donate #25million.”

Other notable individuals also made donations. One of them is Honourable Lanre Oladebo, member of the House of Representatives, Ayedaade, Irewole and Isokan Federal Constituency.

Oladebo, who is an indigene of Apomu, made a pledge of #25million.

Honourable Goke Odetunde, Chairman of Isoka Local Government Area, said the All Progressive Congress, APC, Apomu, will support the growth and development of Apomu.

Honourable Ajibola Olanrewaju, former Minority Leader at the Osun State House of Assembly, who is an indigene of Apomu, was also on the ground to support the event.

Oba Kayode Afolabi, the Alapomu of Apomu, said that for him, Apomu Day is a double celebration because it coincides with his 6th coronation anniversary.

He appreciated all the sons and daughters of Apomu for their commitment, support and cooperation towards the development of the town, since his ascension to the throne of his forefathers.

“Through personal commitment and self-help, we have made a significant positive impact in Apomu. But there is still more to be done. However l am confident that with your continued support and dedication, the development efforts will be accelerated.”

Apomu Day celebration is an important cultural event that promotes the town’s rich heritage and provides a platform for community members to come together and celebrate their identity.

The event was marked by colourful cultural display and music by Saheed Osupa, a fuji musician, who entertained the crowd.