Apology in Marriage

Abigail had a sweet spirit and this was what enabled her to live with a man as hard and as selfish at Nabal. Any man who has a wife like Abigail should be grateful and treat her like a queen. I believe that in her marriage with Nabal, she was wiser, more mature and more accommodating. She is the type of woman who knows how to conquer”.

Men and women with Abigail’s type of spirit are hard to come by. I also believe that she displayed this in her encounter with David outside her matrimonial home. She was able to practice outside what she had been doing inside. David could not resist her style. He forgave her instantly and apologetically replied to her.

When David later learnt that her husband, Nabal had died, he married her, and she ended up in the king’s palace. Couples must learn the act of apology. They should know how to apologize to each other immediately after a disagreement or to prevent a disagreement or quarrel.

Children should be taught how to apologize to each other whether younger or older, and to also apologize to their parents and others. In fact, the art of apology should be taught in the home front frequently. I must say here that apologizing does not in any way suggest that you are a fool, or in our local parlance “mumu”.

Neither are you a weak person. It only shows that you are more mature in your dealing with others. An apology should not be like this “If what I did offended you, forgive me”. It should simply be the Abigail style of “I pray thee forgive the trespass of thine handmaid,” apologize properly.

Who apologizes first? The more mature person apologizes first and apologizes most. Marriages and families that have mastered the act of apology keep growing from strength to strength. Love you.