Apologise To Akpabio For Slander, APC Chief Warns VeryDarkMan

The South South Zonal Organizing Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Blessing Agbomhere yesterday told Martins Otse to apologise to Sernate President Godswill Akpabio for allegedly slandering him.

In a statement, he said the social media influencer, popularly called VeryDarkMan, described Akpabio’s visit to Rome as shameful, insisting that the legislator lacked the moral standing to attend the Pope’s funeral when he would have used less time to visit Benue, Plateau, Kwara, Ogun and Enugu states that are facing severe security challenges.

Agbomhere said: “The unwarranted verbal attack on the President of the Senate is yet another of such aimless, baseless and uninformed diatribe, this time, targeted at the number three citizen of Nigeria who did not send himself to Rome but was duly nominated by President Bola Tinubu to lead a strong five-man delegation to represent Nigeria at the Pope’s funeral.

What exactly is wrong in that? “Being a devout Catholic and family man with unblemished character, President Tinubu saw in Akpabio a worthy ambassador of Nigeria to such an event as the Pope’s funeral and wasted no time in thrusting that responsibility on him.”

