Apo Traders Protest, Block Fct Minister’s Gate

Members of the Apo Traders Association (ATASS), yesterday protested and blocked the main entrance gate of the FCT Minister, demanding the release of land lease agreement to their permanent site. The protesters, armed with various placards, said the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) had granted them a lease on a land proposed as a permanent site for the traders in 2015, but up till now, the Minister has refused to sign and formally release the agreement. Chairman of the association, Chief Chimezie Ifeh, said the traders have spent more than N100 million in processing the land, held several meetings with relevant authorities, but no positive result has been achieved.

Ifeh added that the association is suspicious of the moves of some staff of FCTA, who had made some strange demands and tried to distort the allocation. He alleged that trading by the road corridors, as allowed by FCTA as a temporary measure, has been very hazardous to members of the association. Ifeh called on the Minister to sign and release the agreement before leaving office in order to save the traders from untold hardship. He also vowed that the traders will continue to engage with relevant stakeholders and also protest when necessary, until the administration fulfills its part of the bargain.

Also speaking, Okhueleigbe Desmond, secretary of the association, said many of their members had died from auto crashes on the ever busy Apo road, because they have no conducive place for their trade. Desmond added that the traders were tired of trading by the road corridors, and would want to relocate to their permanent site. According to him, the FCT Minister’s delay in signing and releasing the agreement was a big disservice to the traders and Nigerians.