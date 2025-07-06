APMT Unveils $830m Green Ports Plan To FG

APM Terminals has presented a white paper to the Federal Government outlining a pragmatic roadmap for unlocking $830 million in investments and creating skilled jobs by 2030 through the electrification and decarbonisation of Nigeria’s port operations.

The document was presented at the Decarbonising Infrastructure in Nigeria Summit (DINS), held at the State House, Presidential Villa, Abuja, and received by Vice President Kashim Shettima. The summit was themed “Unlocking Climate Finance for Sustainable Development” and convened top government officials, private sector leaders, and development partners to accelerate efforts toward low-carbon infrastructure and green investments in Nigeria.

Titled “A Pragmatic Roadmap to Unlock Transformational Benefits Well Beyond Decarbonisation,” the white paper highlights how containerised trade, a key driver of Nigeria’s economic growth, can serve as a launchpad for climate-resilient logistics.

APM Terminals noted that electrifying Nigeria’s containerised trade sector could unlock $830 million in investments by 2030, create skilled employment opportunities, reduce 390,000 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent emissions, and enhance power reliability and public health.

With over 40 ports globally already implementing electrified operations — including successful examples in Kenya and India — Nigeria, the paper stated, is well-positioned to follow suit. However, it emphasised that this can only be achieved through strong public-private collaboration and urgent improvements in power supply and equipment electrification.

Speaking at the summit, Vice President Shettima reaffirmed the government’s commitment to sustainability, stressing the need to integrate economic productivity with climate goals.

“Sustainability and productivity must no longer be treated as separate pursuits. Our climate ambitions must align with development realities if we are to remain globally competitive,” he said.

He revealed that plans are already in motion to electrify Onne Port, describing it as a model for Nigeria’s transition to a green economy.

“Discussions are currently underway with private investors to commit nearly $60 million to electrify Onne Port and transform it into Nigeria’s first green port,” Shettima added.

Speaking on the white paper, Frederik Klinke, Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, said:

“Containerised trade is a vital backbone of Nigeria’s economic development. We believe electrification is a crucial component for modernising port operations. This white paper presents a clear roadmap on how public-private partnerships can drive this transformation.”

Klinke added that APM Terminals operates two container terminals in Nigeria — Apapa in Lagos and WACT in Onne — as well as a container depot in Kano. He explained that beyond reducing emissions, electrification enhances the working environment, lowers air and noise pollution, and benefits surrounding communities.

Also speaking, Eveline Speelman, a Partner at Systemiq, which collaborated on the report, said:

“Our findings show the time to act is now. With nearly 60% of container terminal concessions in Nigeria approaching renewal, this is a unique opportunity to embed electrification into the next wave of logistics infrastructure investment.”