APMT Strengthens Kano Multimodal Logistics, Handles 600 Containers Monthly

APM Terminals Kano has restored Kano’s historic role as a regional trade hub through multimodal logistics and strong links to Apapa and Onne seaports, as it handles 600 containers monthly in line with the global safety standards.

At the 10th anniversary of the inland container depot, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kano/Jigawa Zonal Command and other stakeholders commended the terminal for its contributions to trade facilitation and the local economy during the terminal’s 10th anniversary celebration, affirming the company’s firm dedication to developing supply chains across the nation and especially in the North where facilitating seaborne trade requires dedicated solutions.

The Customs Area Comptroller of the Kano/Jigawa State Command, CAC Dalhatu Abubakar, praised the terminal’s support, noting that it has helped the command achieve multiple national awards, including best in revenue generation, capacity building, stakeholder engagement, and anti-money laundering operations.

He said: “I congratulate you and your team for the successes you have recorded. Your company’s contribution, alongside others, within the Kano and Jigawa area command has made the Kano/Jigawa Customs Command a recipient of several awards.

‘’This feat is a testament to the support the Kano/Jigawa Customs Command receives from APM Terminals Kano and other like-minded stakeholders in the state, ” Comptroller Abubakar said.

In his welcome address, APM Terminals Nigeria CEO, Frederik Klinke, had earlier highlighted the depot’s growth since its establishment in 2015, expanding from one shipping line to 11 and serving businesses across Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Maiduguri, and Sokoto.

He noted: “Yet, while we celebrate how far we have come, our eyes remain firmly on the future. We envision a time when Kano’s trade regains its historic prominence—once again becoming a thriving hub of trans-Saharan commerce with Niger and Chad.”

The Commercial Manager, APM Terminals Apapa, Kayode Olufemi Daniel, outlined infrastructure upgrades made over the years, including a fuel dump, generator house, drivers’ lounge, and a modernised Terminal Operating System.

‘’Our Kano ICD has been aligned with global APM Terminals Safety Standards, ensuring that every employee, contractor, and visitor adheres to the highest levels of compliance.’’

Other stakeholders, including Kumbutso LGA Chairman, Alhaji Sulaiman Dauda Abdullahi, lauded APM Terminals Kano for boosting investment and job creation, urging continued CSR efforts.