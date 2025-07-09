APMT Partners NDLEA To Break Organised Drug Trafficking At Port

Following several seizures of drugs, APM Terminals Apapa has teamed up with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to break the grip of organised crime on global drug trafficking to Nigerian port corridors, especially in Apapa and Tin Can Island.

The collaboration was part of activities marking the 2025 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The global event, commemorated annually on June 26, aims to foster international co – operation in the fight against drug abuse.

This year’s theme: “The Evidence Is Clear: Invest in Prevention, Break the Cycle,” underscores the urgent need to build resilient societies by addressing the root causes of drug use through education, healthcare, justice and social development.

At the event, Assistant Comptroller General of Narcotics, Buba Wakawa, Commander of the NDLEA Apapa Strategic Command, described the theme as a perfect match for the objectives of the agency’s flagship campaign, War Against Drug Abuse (WADA), initiated by NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd).

Wakawa revealed that the Apapa Command had successfully intercepted 14 containers laden with psychotropic substances in the past year, including 744,635 bottles of codeine-based syrup and 36,652,460 tablets of tramadol, weighing a combined 132 tonnes.

He noted: “That’s almost 36 million tablets of tramadol that never made it into our streets. The implications for our society, if they had, would have been catastrophic.”

He credited the feat to the synergy between the NDLEA and other security agencies, warning that the fight against drugs must be a collective societal effort.

According to him, “our common enemies are the drug peddlers who fuel insecurity and destroy the health of our youth. No one is exempted from the consequences of drug abuse.”