APMT, NPA Sign $60m MoU On Port Electrification Roadmap

APM Terminals Nigeria and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to drive port electrification and decarbonisation in line with the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy’s policies.

The agreement, sealed in New York, sets the framework for a phased roadmap to electrify containerised freight and advance sustainable port operations.

APM Terminals Nigeria CEO, Frederik Klinke, said Nigeria was well-positioned to lead West Africa’s transition to low-carbon logistics, citing its economic size and trade hub status. “We are very optimistic about our joint plans to start shaping the phased roadmap of an electrified future for container logistics,” he stated.

NPA Managing Director, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, described the MoU as a landmark step that would make Onne Port the first green port in Nigeria, positioning the country as a continental leader in sustainable port operations. He noted that the $60 million investment would be wholly funded by APM Terminals.

The initiative builds on a study earlier presented by APM Terminals at the Decarbonising Infrastructure in Nigeria Summit in Abuja, which highlighted the potential of electrified container freight to unlock private investments, create skilled jobs, and improve energy reliability.

“For APM Terminals, our partnerships are key to generating long-term growth and value,” said Jeethu Jose, Managing Director of the West Africa Container Terminal, Onne. “Our investments are for our shared future, and we look forward to driving this project with stakeholders in the port industry.”