APMT Moves To Train Women On Forklift, Crane Repairs

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), APM Terminals Apapa has launched a pioneering Female Mechanic Technical Skills Programme (FMTSP) aimed at empowering women in its host communities.

It was learnt that the six-month programme would cover forklift and crane maintenance, automobile mechanics, electrical works, and related skills, blending practical workshop experience with classroom-based theory and peer learning.

The official inauguration took place at the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, and was attended by beneficiaries, community representatives, and industry leaders. At the event, the Terminal Manager of the company, Steen Knudsen, congratulated the 20 young women, aged between 18 and 26, who were selected after demonstrating determination and commitment during the application process.

He emphasised that education and personal development were essential drivers of progress and observed that stepping into a traditionally male-dominated profession requires courage and resilience.