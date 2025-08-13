APMT Kano Records 51% Increase In Container Shipments

APM Terminals Kano has recorded a 51 per cent increase in Through Bill of Lading (TBL) volumes for its half-year period from January to June 2025.

The company’s Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen, said that the increase in volumes was a result of concerted and collaborative efforts from the Kano team, working with the Apapa team to ensure that they move more volumes in and out of the hinterland seamlessly through Apapa Port.

He noted that when compared with the 2024 half-year period from January to June, the company observed a notable percentage increase of 51 per cent in TBL volumes in 2025.

Knudsen added that the terminal in May 2025 also handled the highest number of gate-out units since January 2024.

According to him, in May 2025, the terminal had handled 139 containers at the out gate, higher than each monthly unit handled at the out gate from January to June 2024.

Knudsen explained: “Kano’s gate-out performance in May marked the highest monthly total since January 2024, highlighting a significant milestone.

This achievement reflects the unwavering dedication of our Kano team to operational excellence. By implementing Lean methodologies, standardising processes, and eliminating inefficiencies, the team has successfully enhanced terminal performance and set a new benchmark for success.

“The recent volume growth is a strong testament to the strategic investments made at our Kano facility, particularly the comprehensive refurbishment of office spaces, yard and yard equipment.”

The terminal had recently completed a major upgrade of its facilities, featuring renovated gates and security offices to boost operational efficiency and safety.

Future initiatives include installing solar power systems to energise gate and yard lighting, aligning with the terminal’s Go Green sustainability strategy to significantly cut CO2 emissions.