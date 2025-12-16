APMT Invests In New Services To Boost Port Growth In Nigeria

APM Terminals has signed an exclusive lease agreement with Barging Marine Solutions Ltd (BMS) extending to September 2031 to expand port and logistics services in and around Apapa, underscoring the terminal operator’s long-term commitment to the growth of Nigerian trade.

The agreement is aimed at leveraging close collaboration between the two companies to increase operational capacity and provide enhanced landside and barge connections that will benefit customers and shipping lines.

Speaking at the signing of the agreement, Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals, Keith Svendsen, said the Nigerian market recorded solid growth throughout 2025, adding that the company remains confident about its future prospects.

He said the agreement was a strategic step to develop and unlock the full potential of the terminal while positioning the company for further investment and modernisation in Lagos.

“Therefore, it is important that we take the necessary steps to develop and realise the potential of the terminal, while also looking at future opportunities to invest and modernise further in Lagos. Barging Marine Solutions has been running a resilient business, and we look forward to developing the synergies we see through this collaboration,” Svendsen said.

Also speaking, Chief Executive Officer of Barging Marine Solutions Ltd, Karim Said, said the partnership builds on the strong working relationship already existing between both companies and would deliver enhanced logistics solutions to APM Terminals’ customers and shipping lines.

According to him, the collaboration will leverage BMS’s barging and terminal operations to provide additional capacity and ensure reliable cargo delivery.

“The facilities include two waterfront and inland container terminals as well as barge services that will offer an alternative to road transportation, easing pressure on trucking, reducing traffic congestion and lowering logistics-related costs,” Said explained.

Managing Director of APM Terminals Nigeria, Frederik Klinke, said the improved barge services, combined with Barging Marine Solutions’ position as a market leader in inland container depots, would significantly enhance reliability and speed for customers.

He added that the partnership would also optimise coordination across the supply chain, delivering a more seamless customer experience.

Under the agreement, Barging Marine Solutions Ltd will operate barging and terminal services for APM Terminals, while both companies will jointly develop value-added solutions for customers.

APM Terminals operates terminals in Apapa, Kano and Onne, handling about half of Nigeria’s containerised trade and providing direct and indirect employment for more than 10,000 Nigerian families. A recent $115 million upgrade and expansion of the West African Container Terminal in Onne further demonstrates the company’s commitment to growth in Nigeria.

The company said it remains ready to invest further in the country to develop improved multimodal transport options, enhance quayside efficiencies and deliver cost-effective, reliable solutions for customers.

As part of the global APM Terminals network, its more than 60 terminals connect regions worldwide and serve shipping lines across the globe.