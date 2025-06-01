APMT, GIVO Partner To Tackle 3,000 Tonnes Of CO₂ Emissions

Share

Nigeria’s largest container terminal, APM Terminals Apapa, has partnered with waste management startup, Garbage In Value Out (GIVO), to launch a zero-carbon recycling hub aimed at eliminating up to 3,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

Located in Apapa, the recycling hub is designed to make waste recycling easier and more accessible to local communities while promoting long-term sustainable practices.

The facility currently recycles approximately 300 kilograms of waste daily—amounting to about 90 metric tonnes annually.

The Terminal Manager of APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen, disclosed that the official launch took place at Ladi-Lak Primary School, Apapa.

He described the project as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts focused on environmental sustainability, education, and healthcare.

“In line with our global goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040, APM Terminals is increasing its investments in environmental sustainability,” Knudsen said.

“As a key player in the transport and logistics industry, we operate heavy equipment and vessels that contribute to carbon emissions, and we recognise our responsibility to reduce that footprint.”

He also highlighted previous sustainability initiatives, including the transformation of used tyres into useful items like floor mats and flip-flops.

The new partnership with GIVO builds on these efforts by focusing on plastic waste and converting it into reusable materials.

Knudsen revealed that APM Terminals is now procuring workwear such as coveralls made from recycled plastics, helping to reduce CO₂ emissions and create jobs for Nigerians.

He called for greater community awareness about plastic recycling, noting its dual potential to benefit the environment and generate income.

GIVO CEO, Victor Boyle-Komolafe, explained that the solar-powered hub services a 25-kilometre radius and contributes to both environmental protection and economic empowerment.

“We offer ₦300 per kilogram of waste collected and have created over 50 indirect jobs and 15 direct jobs,” he said.

Boyle-Komolafe thanked APM Terminals for supporting startups like GIVO, adding that the initiative aligns with APM Terminals’ Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) objectives.

Also speaking at the event, Deputy Director of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Harry Olugboyega, condemned the indiscriminate disposal of plastic waste, which blocks drainage systems and contributes to flooding.

He advocated for increased recycling efforts that could generate raw materials and economic opportunities.

Gloria Anyasodo, Coordinator for the Western Zone of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), praised the initiative and pledged the agency’s support for cleaner waterways in collaboration with APM Terminals and GIVO.

Special Adviser on Climate Change and Circular Economy to the Lagos State Governor, Titilayo Oshodi, described the project as a powerful model for community-led environmental impact.

Also present at the launch, Head of Public Relations at Lagos Port Complex Apapa, Florence Onyelum, who represented the Port Manager, commended the initiative and encouraged community members to become active agents of change in addressing plastic waste challenges.

