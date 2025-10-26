APMT Donates Medical Equipment To Strengthen Maternal Health In Lagos

APM Terminals Apapa has donated vital medical equipment to the Simpson Primary Healthcare Centre in Ebute Metta Lagos, as part of its ongoing commitment to improving maternal health and supporting its host communities through corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals, Mr. Frederik Klinke, expressed delight at the initiative, describing it as a reflection of the company’s dedication to uplifting the living standards of communities where it operates.

He noted that the company has consistently supported the health sector by installing power systems and renovating health facilities in different parts of Lagos.

Klinke said: “We are proud of the investment and the work done here to increase the survival rate of children, and I hope the community will maintain the equipment and put it to good use.”

Also speaking, the Terminal Manager, Mr. Steen Knudsen, explained that the company’s corporate social responsibility focuses on three key areas: health, education, and the environment.

He stated that the donation to Simpson Primary Healthcare Centre aligns with the United Nations Population Fund’s “10 Million Safer Births Initiative,” launched by Her Majesty Queen Mary of Denmark during her visit to Nigeria in June 2025.

Knudsen added that the project addresses Nigeria’s high maternal mortality rate by equipping healthcare providers with essential tools to deliver safer and more effective care.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos Health District IV, Dr. Abimbola Bowale, commended APM Terminals for the gesture, describing it as a testament to what can be achieved through effective collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Bowale said: “Your decision to invest in Simpson Primary Healthcare Centre, Ebute Metta, is an act of visionary leadership. The community will benefit greatly, and this project should stand as an example for others to emulate.”

Representing the Senator for Lagos Central Senatorial District, Mr. Giwa Rasheed praised APM Terminals for its investment in healthcare, describing the centre as a lifeline that will serve mothers and children in the area, making quality healthcare more accessible and affordable.

He said: “Your commitment reflects genuine corporate responsibility and concern for the wellbeing of our people. Partnerships like these are pillars of sustainable community development.”

Similarly, Mrs. Shakirat Adeosun of the Lagos State Primary Healthcare Board emphasised that the renovation and equipment donation were achieved through a strong partnership between APM Terminals and the Lagos State Government.

She noted that the renovation and equipping of the centre represent the first phase of APM Terminals’ health intervention, with a second phase planned to upgrade the laboratories for improved service delivery.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Lagos Mainland Local Government, Hon. Jubril Emilagba, commended APM Terminals for its continued partnership with the community.

He said: “We appreciate your support and assure you that your name will be promoted positively within the community.”

The Medical Officer in charge of the Simpson Centre, Dr. Tunde Osoba, expressed gratitude to APM Terminals for what he described as “life-saving gifts,” pledging that the equipment would be properly maintained and utilised to serve vulnerable members of the community.

“We are truly grateful and appeal for continued support, as many of those who need these facilities cannot afford them. With this equipment, we can reach more people when they need help the most,” Osoba said.

APM Terminals Nigeria’s Medical Advisor, Mr. Layi Ogunjobi, disclosed that a consultant has been engaged to monitor the use, maintenance, and impact of the equipment over the next two to three years to ensure accountability and sustainability.