APMT Donates Medical Equipment To Boost Maternal Health

APM Terminals Apapa has donated vital medical equipment to the Simpson Primary Healthcare Centre in Ebute Metta, Lagos as part of its ongoing commitment to improving maternal health and supporting its host communities through corporate social responsibility.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr Frederik Klinke, expressed his delight at the initiative, describing it as a reflection of the company’s dedication to uplifting the living standards of communities where it operates.

He noted that the company had consistently supported the health sector by installing power systems and renovating health facilities in different parts of Lagos.

He explained: “We are proud of the investment and the work done here to increase the survival rate of children, and I hope the community will maintain the equipment and put it to good use.” Alao, the Terminal Manager of the company, Mr. Steen Knudsen explained that the company’s corporate social responsibility focuses on three key areas: health, education, and the environment.