APMT Donates Major Medical Equipment To Lagos Community

Nigeria’s largest container terminal, APM Terminals Apapa, has donated autoclave, oxygen concentrator, refrigerator and haematocrit analysers to the Ojora Olugbode Primary Health Centre in Apapa Iganmu, Lagos State.

The management of the public healthcare facility, which serves residents across the Apapa-Iganmu Local Council Development Area, received the new equipment to enhance laboratory diagnostics and improve the quality of care for pregnant women, children and other community members.

At the presentation ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Frederik Klinke, said that the initiative reflects the company’s long-standing responsibility to support the wellbeing of its host communities. He said: “At APM Terminals, we believe that thriving communities are essential to sustainable business.

This donation is part of our commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery where we operate. “It is not enough to provide equipment; we are equally committed to following up on how these facilities are utilised to ensure they truly raise the standard of healthcare in this community.”