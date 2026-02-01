APMT Donates Major Medical Equipment To Lagos Community Healthcare 

Nigeria’s largest container terminal, APM Terminals Apapa, has donated an autoclave, oxygen concentrator, refrigerator and haematocrit analysers to the Ojora Olugbode Primary Health Centre in Apapa Iganmu, Lagos State.

The public healthcare facility, which serves residents across the Apapa-Iganmu Local Council Development Area, received the new equipment to enhance laboratory diagnostics and improve the quality of care for pregnant women, children and other community members.

At the presentation ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Frederik Klinke, said that the initiative reflects the company’s long-standing responsibility to support the well-being of its host communities.

He said: “At APM Terminals, we believe that thriving communities are essential to sustainable business. This donation is part of our commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery where we operate.

“It is not enough to provide equipment; we are equally committed to following up on how these facilities are utilised to ensure they truly raise the standard of healthcare in this community.”

Klinke added that the company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives extend beyond healthcare, noting that the programmes also support education through scholarships, empower small businesses, particularly women and promote environmental sustainability through solar-powered installations across Apapa.

He stressed: ‘We are here for the long term, and our goal is to create lasting impact. As part of a global organisation with a deep heritage in serving societies, we believe that our responsibility extends well beyond the gates of the terminal. Contributing to improved living standards, enabling opportunities, and supporting the communities around us are not add‑on activities; they are embedded in our corporate DNA.

“Through sustained investments, job creation, capacity building, environmental stewardship, and long‑term partnerships, we remain committed to helping Nigeria unlock its full economic potential while ensuring that the benefits of trade are felt more broadly across society.”

The Medical Adviser to the company, Dr Layi Ogunjobi, expressed pride in the company’s sustained investment in the health centre.

He added, “We have supported Ojora Olugbode Primary Health Centre with infrastructural renovations to make it a befitting place for people to receive quality medical care.

“The laboratory diagnostic equipment we have donated will ensure that pregnant women, children and community members receive efficient and reliable services in an environment where quality assurance can be guaranteed.

“With this initiative, we hope to reach those in need and support the Lagos State Government in achieving its social development goals. Ultimately, this is about improving the quality of life for people in this community.”

The Chief Financial Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria and Acting Managing Director, APM Terminals Apapa, Courage Obadagbonyi, described the relationship between the terminal and the local council as a lasting partnership.

He noted, “This is a symbiotic relationship that works for both parties. We are here for the long term and will continue to support the community. That is what we do and what we are known for.”

Chairman of the Apapa Iganmu Local Council Development Area, Honourable Jimoh Olawale, commended APM Terminals Apapa for its consistent support, noting that the health centre is a vital part of the local government area where the terminal operates.

He appealed for further assistance to other schools and health centres in the community and shared his vision of building a general hospital within the council area.

He said, “We want you to still do more for us. I have obtained land for a general hospital, and I am seeking partners. I ask for your support.”