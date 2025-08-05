APMT, Customs Partner To Advance UCMS Implementation At Apapa Port

In a strategic move to enhance trade facilitation and streamline cargo clearance, APM Terminals (APMT) Apapa has partnered with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to accelerate the deployment of the Unified Customs Management System (UCMS), codenamed B’Odogwu, at the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa.

The new platform, which replaces the Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS II), is designed to modernize port operations through digital process optimization, improved transparency, and expedited cargo clearance. However, the transition has posed challenges for stakeholders within the logistics and freight forwarding ecosystem.

Responding to stakeholder concerns during the migration phase, APM Terminals Apapa, in collaboration with NCS, organized a comprehensive training session in Lagos for consignees and clearing agents. The session aimed to enhance understanding of the new platform’s operations and improve user efficiency.

Speaking at the event, Head of Government Relations at APM Terminals Apapa, Olayinka Akinlade, said the training was initiated following an internal review that revealed a drop in cargo clearance volumes.

“Despite an increase in discharged imports, the movement of containers from the terminal was not as seamless as expected,” she explained. “Our market survey identified the transition to B’Odogwu as the major cause of the slowdown.”

To address the issues, APM Terminals collaborated with the NCS to conduct a sensitization and resolution-focused training, equipping users with tools and knowledge for navigating the new system effectively.

Akinlade also announced the launch of the APM Terminals–Customs B’Odogwu Clinic, a dedicated support hub that provides real-time assistance with documentation, shipment processing, and platform navigation.

“The clinic will drive transparency and ensure swift resolution of operational challenges. It’s aimed at promptly addressing issues encountered during daily transactions,” she added.

Assistant Comptroller of Customs, Aondona Fanyam, acknowledged the teething problems with the platform’s rollout, including difficulties with bank payment visibility and unclear procedural steps. He assured stakeholders that these issues are being addressed, reaffirming NCS’ commitment to continuous engagement and ongoing training.

Industry participants praised the collaborative approach. Deputy Chairman of the Clearing and Forwarding Trade Group at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Ikenna Nwosu, lauded the initiative as timely and solution-driven, expressing confidence that early-stage hiccups would soon be resolved.

Logistics Manager at Raine Industries Limited, Godstime Ifenudo, described the seminar as invaluable, saying it clarified several grey areas. Likewise, Uche Michael, Logistics Supervisor at GAC Motors, commended the transparency and responsiveness demonstrated throughout the session.

The APMT-NCS partnership marks a significant step toward strengthening Nigeria’s port digitalization drive and fostering a more efficient, transparent trade environment.