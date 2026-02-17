APMT Boss, Others Seek Consistent Policy To Unlock Nigeria’s Potential

The Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, Frederik Klinke, alongside other business leaders, has emphasized the need for predictable economic regulations to sustain investor confidence and encourage long-term capital commitments.

The remarks were made at the European Business Chamber Nigeria (Eurocham) Annual Conference and Expo.

At a roundtable on European Business Perspectives in Nigeria, Klinke highlighted that while recent reforms have created cautious optimism, policy consistency remains the key factor for attracting sustained investment.

“Nigeria has enormous potential, and recent reforms show promise. But potential alone is not enough. Only consistent implementation, not just policy announcements, will build the predictability investors require to commit capital with confidence,” he said.

Klinke further noted that improvements in macroeconomic stability, especially in the foreign exchange market, have supported growth.

“Our ability to invest is hinged on the reliability of the currency. More predictable economic regulations would strengthen investment decisions,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Capital Markets, Senator Osita Izunaso, highlighted the strong performance of Nigeria’s equities market, which delivered returns of over 50 percent in 2025. He described this as a signal that Nigeria is gradually emerging as a credible destination for capital.

Izunaso noted that the market had played a strategic role in recapitalizing the banking and insurance sectors, raising over N3 trillion in the process. He added that the anticipated listing of the Dangote Refinery could be a defining moment for market depth and investor participation.

“Such a listing will not only deepen market capitalization and liquidity, but it will also allow Nigerians and global investors to participate directly in one of Africa’s most significant assets,” he said.

Eurocham Nigeria President, Yann Gilbert, also examined the broader geopolitical environment, noting that global pressures are forcing governments and businesses to rethink how they operate.

“In moments like this, resilience does not come from standing alone. It comes from staying with close, trusted partners, building alliances, and remaining agile in the face of uncertainty,” he said.

Eurocham Nigeria, a private-sector-led body representing European companies, continues to advocate for reforms that strengthen the business environment and deepen economic cooperation between Nigeria and Europe.