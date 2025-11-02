APMT Awards 51 Scholarships To Apapa Youth

Nigeria’s largest container terminal operator, APM Terminals (APMT) Apapa, has awarded scholarships to 51 students from its host communities in Apapa Local Government Area, Lagos State, as part of its renewed drive to promote education and youth development.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Frederik Klinke, said APM Terminals had invested about ₦400 million in various corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, including healthcare, education, and environmental sustainability projects.

He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to investing in the future of its host communities, noting that true corporate success is measured not only by business performance but also by social impact.

Klinke said:

“While our day-to-day business is servicing importers and exporters through the Apapa terminal, we, as part of our values, also want to support Nigeria’s future by investing in its youth.”

He urged the scholarship recipients to make the most of the opportunity and excel in their studies, describing education as the surest path to self-reliance and national development.

Also speaking, the Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen, congratulated the beneficiaries, noting that the scholarship programme goes beyond financial aid. He revealed that some recipients would have the opportunity to undertake internships at the terminal to gain practical experience alongside their academic work.

“We will continue to support you as you maintain good grades, so that you can one day begin adding value to society. I would love to see some of you working with us at APM Terminals in the near future,” Knudsen said, encouraging the students to stay focused and determined.

The Employee Relations Manager, Benedict Nwangwu, explained that the current awards represent the second batch of the scholarship scheme. He disclosed that over a hundred applicants were screened before the final list of beneficiaries was selected, adding that the company also extended the scholarship to five of its employees as part of its commitment to continuous learning and staff development.

“APM Terminals Apapa has over 100 students currently on its scholarship scheme across public institutions in Nigeria. This shows our commitment to youth development and empowerment through education and skill acquisition,” Nwangwu said.

Representing the Chairman of Apapa Local Government, the Vice Chairman, Ismael Ganiyu, commended APM Terminals for what he described as a significant investment in the future of Apapa youth. He congratulated the beneficiaries and urged them to make their community proud through academic excellence. Ganiyu also called on other corporate organisations in Apapa to emulate APM Terminals’ example in supporting community development.

Similarly, the representative of the Port Manager, Lagos Port Complex, Florence Onweagba, and the Deputy Comptroller of Customs (Enforcement), Apapa Area Command, Babayaya Mohammed, who represented the Controller, commended APM Terminals for its sustained community engagement and social impact.

Several beneficiaries and their parents expressed appreciation to the company for its generosity and commitment to youth empowerment.

Bashir Nofisat and Sola Oseni, both parents of awardees, lauded APM Terminals for investing in the future of their children and prayed for the continued growth and prosperity of the organisation.