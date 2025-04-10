Share

APM Terminals, a leading global port operator, on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to invest $500 million to expand its operations in Nigeria.

The pledge was made during a courtesy visit by a high-level delegation from the company to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, at his office in Abuja.

The delegation, led by Mr Peter Wikstrom, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of APM Terminals, included Mr. Igor Van den Essen, President for Africa/Europe; Mr. Frederik Klinke, CEO of APM Terminals Nigeria; and Mr. Courage Obadagbonyi, CFO of APM Terminals Nigeria.

The visit underscored the company’s confidence in Nigeria’s maritime potential and its strategic role as Africa’s largest economy.

Welcoming the delegation, Minister Oyetola praised APM Terminals as a benchmark for terminal operations in Nigeria, particularly citing the quality of infrastructure at the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa.

“The standard you have set should be the minimum for other terminal operators across the country,” he said.

He urged the company to align its $500 million investment with the Federal Government’s agenda to modernize western ports, enhance competitiveness, and ensure the eastern ports are not neglected in the holistic upgrade of Nigeria’s maritime infrastructure.

Oyetola highlighted ongoing efforts to deepen draft levels at Lagos ports to a minimum of 16 meters, enabling larger vessels to berth, reducing turnaround times, and cutting shipping costs.

He also revealed plans for full port modernization and automation, including collaboration with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to deploy scanners and phase out manual cargo inspections.

“Our goal is to create an efficient, transparent, and investor-friendly maritime environment that ranks among the best globally,” the Minister stated.

In his remarks, Mr Wikstrom expressed optimism about Nigeria’s maritime transformation.

“This is my first visit to Nigeria, and I’m impressed by the scale of opportunity here,” he said.

He emphasized that the $500 million investment would focus on expanding terminal capacity, improving cargo handling efficiency, and supporting the government’s vision of accommodating larger vessels.

Wikstrom added that APM Terminals, with over 20 years of operations in Nigeria, views the country as a key investment destination.

Mr. Frederik Klinke, CEO of APM Terminals Nigeria, commended Minister Oyetola’s leadership and reforms, which he said are already easing procedural bottlenecks at ports.

He announced an additional USD10 million investment in modern cargo scanners at Apapa Port, in collaboration with the NCS, to enhance trade facilitation and reduce cargo dwell time.

“We aim to be the first terminal operator in Nigeria to fully deploy state-of-the-art scanning technology, streamlining clearance processes and boosting competitiveness,” Klinke noted.

The visit, attended by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Olufemi Oloruntola; the Minister’s Chief of Staff, Dr. Charles Akinola; and Special Adviser (Technical), Dr. Charles Okaga, reflects growing investor confidence in Nigeria’s marine and blue economy.

The Federal Government’s policy clarity, regulatory reforms, and infrastructure focus continue to attract significant private-sector partnerships, positioning Nigerian ports as a hub for regional and global trade.

